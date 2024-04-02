When is MW3 Season 3 Reloaded?

As the weather changes throughout the year, so does Call of Duty with its new seasonal content, like in season three of Modern Warfare 3.

It won’t be long before it’s time to reload with another midseason update in CoD, this time for season three, which is adding a total of four new weapons, six new maps, and even more throughout its other modes like Warzone and Zombies.

Here’s all the info you need on when to expect MW3’s midseason update and what’s going to be included within it.

Reload and ready up. Image via Activision

MW3’s Season Three Reloaded update will likely launch on May 1 or 8, somewhere around the halfway point of the season, which is shorter than normal by CoD standards.

An official time and date for the midseason update will likely be revealed sometime around the end of April.

New content around the corner. Image via Activision

Thanks to the season three roadmap, we have an idea of some of the content that will be coming in Season Three Reloaded. Here’s what we know so far.

BAL-27 assault rifle

A classic returns. Image via Activision

A classic CoD: Advanced Warfare AR, the BAL-27 will be added in the midseason update, likely as part of a redacted sector in the battle pass that requires multiple challenges to unlock.

“Top-loading with a reasonably rapid ammo swap, this fast-firing future-proof assault rifle shreds at closer ranges, has a moderate kick that drifts upward, offers great default reticles, and comes with a 60-round magazine once you’ve leveled it up, doubling the available ammo between reloads,” Activision said.

Two new six-vs-six maps

Let’s get grimy. Image via Activision

Two new core multiplayer maps, Checkpoint and Grime, will be included in the update, continuing to add to the big and growing number of playable locations in MW3.

New game modes

New ways to play. Image via Activision

Three new game modes will come after the midseason update, including Escort, a Vortex playlist, and the new mode called Minefield.

“When you defeat a rival player, a Proximity Mine is dropped at the enemy’s corpse,” Activision said. “This mine cannot be picked up and remains deadly to the enemy team (but not to any friendly teammates). As the action heats up, the scattered mines across the map ramp up the action to a cacophony of chaos! Watch your step out there, Operator!”

New tactical and Field Upgrade

New tools of the trade. Image via Activision

A new tactical called the EMD Mine, and a new Field Upgrade called Enhanced Vision Goggles are coming at midseason.

EMD Mine: “Proximity-triggered mine that sticks to surfaces. Once triggered, the mine shoots out tracker devices that reveal the enemy location and direction until removed.”

“Proximity-triggered mine that sticks to surfaces. Once triggered, the mine shoots out tracker devices that reveal the enemy location and direction until removed.” EVG: “Toggle between normal vision and enhanced vision with integrated target highlighting. Has limited battery.”

New Aftermarket Parts

Dual wield shotguns, where have I seen this before? Image via Activision

Eight Aftermarket Parts are coming in season three, so even more will be included as part of the midseason update.

New events

Get your squad back online. Image via Activision

New limited-time XP and challenge events will be coming after the midseason, including a Call of Duty Endowment event for Military Appreciation Month, the Vortex Vir.Rus Mainframe event, and more.

