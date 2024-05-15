Treyarch might already be teasing that the next CoD is Black Ops 6

The next Call of Duty title set to release this year will be the first in the series with a full three-year development cycle. And Treyarch seems to be teasing that it’ll be Black Ops 6.

A new weapon blueprint added to Warzone today, named “Sally,” features akimbo pistols that have the name etched into the weapon, along with six tallies. Many gamers have found the weapon as ground loot in the battle royale game and gotten a kill with it to earn the blueprint for their collection.

Look closely at the guns. Image via Activision

Upon inspecting the pistols and finding the six tallies, this has naturally led many to remember the cover art for the original Black Ops game while posting their findings online. And Treyarch has begun to play along for the fun of it.

Treyarch has started replying to several posts about the new pistols, with emojis like a winky face or eyes, which seems like about as official as an unofficial confirmation will get at this point in time that 2024’s CoD title will indeed be the sixth Black Ops title.

Treyarch’s last game, 2020’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, was the fifth game in the sub-franchise, which means its next will be the sixth. Will it be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops 6? Or Black Ops VI? Or Black Ops Six? That all remains to be seen, but the excitement has already begun to circulate.

Rumors and leaks have pointed to the new game being based during the Gulf War era, leading some to theorize that the game may be called Black Ops Gulf War. That’s a bit of a mouthful, though, and Black Ops 6 just sounds better overall.

More details about the new CoD game, including its title and reveal, are expected during the Xbox Showcase in a few weeks on June 9.

