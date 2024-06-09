Frank Woods is reportedly making a comeback in the next Call of Duty, which is set to release on October 26, 2024. Many players are curious about how they can play as this iconic war hero in CoD: Black Ops 6.

To address all your questions about the Woods Operator skin, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide below.

How to get the Woods Operator skin in Call of Duty Black Ops 6

It’s a leak. Image via Treyarch

To get the Woods operator skin in CoD, you need to preorder the Cross-Gen bundle for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Pre-ordering grants you immediate access to various items, including the skin for use in both Modern Warfare III and Warzone, which will carry over to Treyarch’s sequel in the Fall of 2024.

This information was leaked by Microsoft’s Xbox Store at the time of this article’s publication. The Xbox showcase starts at 10 AM PT today, June 9, with the Call of Duty Direct following immediately after.

This is all the information we have at the moment. If there are any further developments, we will update this article accordingly.

