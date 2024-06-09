call of duty black ops 6 art
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

How to get the Woods Operator skin in Call of Duty Black Ops 6

The cat's out of the bag
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: Jun 9, 2024 12:08 pm

Frank Woods is reportedly making a comeback in the next Call of Duty, which is set to release on October 26, 2024. Many players are curious about how they can play as this iconic war hero in CoD: Black Ops 6.

Recommended Videos

To address all your questions about the Woods Operator skin, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide below.

How to get the Woods Operator skin in Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Frank Wood Black Ops 6
It’s a leak. Image via Treyarch

To get the Woods operator skin in CoD, you need to preorder the Cross-Gen bundle for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Pre-ordering grants you immediate access to various items, including the skin for use in both Modern Warfare III and Warzone, which will carry over to Treyarch’s sequel in the Fall of 2024.

This information was leaked by Microsoft’s Xbox Store at the time of this article’s publication. The Xbox showcase starts at 10 AM PT today, June 9, with the Call of Duty Direct following immediately after.

This is all the information we have at the moment. If there are any further developments, we will update this article accordingly.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
facebook