How to watch the COD Direct showcase live

Call of Duty is an unstoppable powerhouse that shows no signs of slowing down in 2024. The latest COD Direct showcase live is set to unveil future plans with a blistering presentation at Summer Game Fest.

Call of Duty has a rare gift: It doesn’t matter how much fans complain or threaten to boycott the franchise, COD is pretty much the best-selling game every year.

Black Ops 6 is the latest iteration in the series and is set to continue Treyarch’s trademark flair of creative storytelling and a firm grasp of core FPS mechanics. We expect a ton of new details on BLOPS 6, plans for Warzone, and more courtesy of the COD Direct showcase.

When is the COD Direct 2024 showcase?

The COD Direct showcase live event takes place on June 9, 2024, during Summer Game Fest 2024 week.

We don’t have the precise time the presentation begins; however, we 100% know the COD Direct immediately follows the conclusion of the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 stream.

Microsoft’s Xbox showcase begins at 10am PT / 12pm CT / 6pm BST, and given that 2023’s showcase was an hour, we expect a rough start time for the COD Direct showcase of 11am PT / 1pm CT/ 7pm BST.

How to watch the COD Direct 2024 showcase live stream

There are several places you can watch the COD Direct showcase. So, to make things easier, we’ve listed everywhere you can watch the COD Direct showcase to help you make your own decision:

You can also watch the showcase via embedded streams on various platforms.

The Call of Duty Direct showcase live premiere promises to show the same explosive, high-octane, over-the-top action no matter where you choose to watch. So grab some popcorn and see what Activision has up its sleeves.

What to expect from COD Direct 2024 showcase

While we expect some mention of Warzone and the final days of Modern Warfare 3, the focus is expected to be on the newcomer to the fray—Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Don’t let the name confuse you, BLOPS 6 is a successor to 2020’s Black Ops Cold War, and pre-release material has shown Treyarch is not afraid to get freaky with history. Featuring real-life politicians, including Saddam Hussein and George Bush, the BLOPS 6 story is sure to push boundaries like never before.

In addition to a campaign gameplay reveal, we may also see the return of Treyarch’s iconic round-based Zombies and a look at multiplayer. If you’re a fan, the COD Direct showcase live 2024 offering is nothing to scoff at and is can’t-miss-viewing for sure.

Until then, catch up on all things BLOPS 6 by checking if it’s coming to Game Pass and if skins will transfer over from MW3 to Black Ops 6.

