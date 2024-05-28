Will Call of Duty skins transfer from MW3 to Black Ops 6?

Modern Warfare 3’s “Carry Forward” program ballooned the game’s massive roster of weapons by including guns from the previous year’s Modern Warfare 2. But will it be a franchise standard moving forward?

Black Ops 6 is next on deck for the CoD franchise. The return to the Black Ops series has been long awaited after the release of Black Ops Cold War in 2020, and many will get to try it out on day one when it launches on Game Pass. BO6 will once again feature real-world figures, such as Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Margaret Thatcher, Colin Powell, and Saddam Hussein, so the story is definitely going to be intense.

Jumping from the MW series to Black Ops again means several things, but one thing that’s on players’ minds everywhere is if BO6 will also include “Carry Forward,” so that players can keep their purchases from the previous two titles.

Here’s everything we know so far about MW2 and MW3 skins transferring to BO6.

Will MW3 skins carry forward to Black Ops 6?

Will this skin be usable in BO6? Image via Activision

It’s unconfirmed whether or not MW3 and MW2 skins will transfer into Black Ops 6, but it’s very likely that weapon blueprints and operator skins will continue to be usable in the free-to-play Warzone battle royale game.

It’s unlikely that weapon skins and blueprints will transfer to BO6 because the “Carry Forward” program was probably a special case for MW2 and MW3. But this is all just conjecture and theorizing. Since the two previous MW games were so closely connected, it made sense to make everything available in MW3. But now that the franchise is shifting back to Black Ops, it’s most likely that BO6 will be a fresh start, at least when it comes to multiplayer.

The next appearance by BO6 will be on June 9 as part of the Xbox Games Showcase, and then in its own Direct showcase right after the show. It’s possible that we’ll get information about the game such as its release date, story details, and a first look at gameplay.

It’s unclear if Activision will acknowledge the “Carry Forward” system that began in MW3 on June 9, but there are still several months left between then and BO6’s launch, which is likely to come at the end of October or the beginning of November in 2024.

Buckle up and stay tuned for more BO6 information over the summer, and get ready to text the squad and have everyone assemble online for the new title this fall.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

