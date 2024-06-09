How to play Black Ops 6 on Game Pass

After months of uncertainty about whether or not Black Ops 6 would be playable on Xbox Game Pass, CoD fans have just received some great news.

Recommended Videos

More details about the game’s release date, platforms, and availability were revealed at the June 9 Xbox Games Showcase, and we now know exactly what Game Pass users can expect. Read on for a full breakdown of when and how you can play Black Ops 6 on Xbox Game Pass.

Will Black Ops 6 be on Game Pass?

It’s beautiful. image via Treyarch

The next CoD installment will be released on Oct 25 of this year, and it’s going to be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass. This means that so long as you have an active subscription, you’ll be able to play both multiplayer and the game’s campaign via Game Pass. Additionally, if you have a premium Game Pass subscription, you’ll receive automatic early access to the game’s beta coming soon.

Surprisingly, the game is going to be available on Xbox One in addition to the newer Xbox Series X|S and PC. While the game is also releasing on PS4 and PS5, you obviously won’t be able to play through a Game Pass subscription on either of these consoles.

So long as you’re on Xbox or PC, you’ll be able to enjoy full access to Black Ops 6 on Game Pass as soon as the game releases on Oct 25.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy