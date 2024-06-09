How to play the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 open beta

Bullets will fly in Call of Duty again, and to get a sneak peek at what to expect for the full release of the latest title, a Black Ops 6 beta beckons for early testing.

Another year, another Call of Duty. Four years after Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch is back again with Black Ops 6. Promising political power struggles and the return of round-based zombies, the latest entry in the Black Ops series should be huge.

If all this wasn’t enough, you can play Black Ops 6 early courtesy of an open beta, and we have all the details you’re after below.

How to play Black Ops 6 beta

Time to lock and reload. Image via Activision

To take part in the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 open beta, you need to “Pre-order any digital edition or subscribe to select Game Pass plans.”

The words are not ours, but they belong to the official Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Xbox store page, which details everything you need to know about the FPS title’s editions, what’s included—and how to be a beta participant.

So, it doesn’t matter which edition you opt for, as long as you pre-order and show you’re keen, you can guarantee yourself access to the open beta. We know Black Ops 6 is a first for the franchise as it is included with Game Pass from day one.

Given the Microsoft and Activision merger, this should come as no surprise and could well be a business decision made with each subsequent Call of Duty game.

Check out more news about the Black Ops 6 release including news of the old Prestige system returning, as well as the first-time addition of multidirectional diving.

