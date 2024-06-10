Forgot password
player firing gun in black ops 6
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release countdown: Exact start time and date

Time to go covert with Black Ops 6.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 07:50 am

Our release countdown for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 tells you exactly what you need to know about one of the biggest releases (if not the biggest) of 2024.

Treyarch has commandeered the COD development helm again, and has been working on Black Ops 6 for four years. In this time, we’ve seen Vanguard, Modern Warfare 2, and Modern Warfare 3 all come and go, but now it’s time for the deepest, darkest recesses of American history to be opened and even retold once more.

BLOPS 6 already promises to be a rollercoaster ride with a litany of new features, and if you’re excited—like me—we have its release date and launch time details below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 start time and date

OPperator pack Black Ops 6
Scary-looking operators. Image via Activision

Oct. 25, 2024 is the release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and until Treyarch says otherwise, expect this to be a midnight launch for BLOPS 6 in each region.

You know you’re an OG gamer when you have an in-store Call of Duty midnight launch under your belt. I did the same thing with the first Black Ops way back in 2010, and while it’s not the same, I fully intend to be raring and ready to go with an energy drink by my side on Oct. 25.

To see what this date looks like in real time, here’s a second-by-second countdown until the Black Ops 6 launch.

