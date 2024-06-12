Black Ops 6 gameplay reveal becomes most-watched CoD trailer in under 3 days

The Call of Duty hype may have just reached an all-time high thanks to Treyarch’s return to the franchise with Black Ops 6.

Recommended Videos

In just under three days, the Black Ops 6 Gameplay Reveal Trailer has ballooned to a wild 49 million views, rocketing past the previous most-watched trailer, which had a high view count for an entirely different reason.

How high? Image via Activision

The reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare held the record at around 46 million views before BO6 took over. That trailer also had the sad title of being the most disliked CoD video, and one of the most disliked YouTube videos period, with nearly 86 percent dislikes.

This time around, though, the view count has to do with excitement and interest more than anything else. While YouTube hides dislike counts now, the sentiment around BO6’s reveal has been incredibly positive, with players excited for the return to the Black Ops franchise.

BO6 boasts a new “omnimovement” system in multiplayer that will allow players to sprint or dive in any direction, a shocking campaign with new and returning characters set in the early 1990s, and the long-awaited return of round-based Zombies gameplay.

Treyarch worked on Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode, MWZ, but it was a departure from the classic, round-based, Easter egg-hunting mode that players have come to know and love. Now, the studio is back with two maps that will come with the game at launch and more seasonal content to be added over time.

More of BO6 will be revealed on Aug. 28 at Call of Duty Next, including information about the game’s playable beta, and more news about multiplayer, Zombies, and BO6’s integration into the Warzone battle royale mode.

Black Ops 6 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass on Oct. 25.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy