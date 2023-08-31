How to complete the Silent Op mission in DMZ

Being stealthy and sneaky in Call of Duty DMZ is a surefire way to get in and out with the gear you want without drawing attention to yourself. Between enemy operators and elite AI, sometimes an all-out firefight isn’t the best option, especially when you’re a frequent solo player like me.

If you’re a sneaky type, then the Silent Op mission, a tier-four Shadow Company faction mission, should be easy for you to accomplish. While it’s possible you could complete it in just one or two deployments, the good news is you do not have to complete it within a certain number.

Keep silent and this mission will be light work.

How to complete DMZ’s Silent Op mission

My recommendation is to do this mission in Al Mazrah as it’s the largest map with the most amount of enemies, which also gives you more opportunities to become undetected before going for more kills.

Kill 15 enemies who are unaware of you from a range of over 40 meters

50 meters away, take the shot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first half of the Silent Op mission requires you to take down 15 enemies who are unaware of you from over 40 meters away. To complete this part of the mission, you will certainly need a suppressed weapon and ideally will want one built for range like a marksman rifle or a sniper rifle.

If you need a suppressed weapon, there are plenty of sources to choose from:

Check your Contraband, you may have extracted one or earned one from completing another faction mission.

Equip a suppressed weapon in your Insured Slot.

Pick up a suppressed weapon from a downed enemy operator or AI.

Bring any weapon you want to add a suppressor to and do so at the Workbench by any Buy Station for $3,000.

When it’s time to start picking off enemies, make a point to target basic enemy AI combatants in smaller groups and try to time it so they don’t see each other drop. You should also use the pinging/tagging system to get accurate distances between yourself and enemies, to make sure you are 40 meters away. And aim for the head, obviously.

Kill 15 enemies who are unaware of you from a range of under 10 meters

He doesn’t know. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other half of the Silent Op mission requires you to take down 15 enemies who are unaware of you from under 10 meters away. Suppressed weapons will work here, but so will throwing knives and takedowns.

Like with the first part of the mission, targeting smaller groups of weaker enemies is the play here, and you’ll do well to time your takedowns so the others don’t see. The Dead Silence perk is your best friend for this mission, which you can either deploy with or find pretty easily.

Once you have completed the mission and killed all 30 enemies, you will be rewarded with 15,000 XP, a RAAL machine gun for your Contraband stash, and 600 Shadow Company faction reputation points.

