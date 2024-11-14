Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Clayster yelling during a CDL match while with Paris Legion
Photo via Call of Duty League
Category:
CoD

Clayster already has a new CDL team 2 weeks after retiring

The three-time world champion was not retired for very long, to say the least, but his new squad will welcome him and his expertise with open arms.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Nov 14, 2024 05:24 pm

Well, that didn’t last long. Clayster’s hiatus from the Call of Duty esports scene was about 15 days long, as the all-time CoD legend has signed on as part of the coaching staff of the Vegas Falcons of the CDL.

Recommended Videos

Clayster announced his retirement from competition in a teary-eyed video on Oct. 23, just two days before the launch of Black Ops 6. But now, Team Falcons has let it be known that he will be sticking around the environment and imparting his expertise to an inexperienced roster—this time as a coach.

Throughout his 16-year career as a competitive CoD player, Clayster solidified his spot as one of the best to ever do it with three world championships and 20 major tournament victories. And while coaching will be a new role for him, lending his wisdom won’t be a different endeavor, as he has been teaming with players his junior for several years now.

Team Falcons purchased its CDL slot from the Vegas Legion earlier this year, and filled out its roster with Saudi players Roxas, Exnid, KingAbody, and KHHX. The announcement was controversial to some within the community after the same squad placed top 16 without winning a match at the Esports World Cup this summer.

But with Clayster on board, the team of rookies will have big knowledge and a lot of championship hardware on their side when they play their first match. It looks to be a great matchup of young, unproven talent and veteran leadership that may help take the squad to interesting heights in their first season in the league.

The wait to see Clayster and the team in action isn’t much longer now, as the Vegas Falcons will play their first match in the CDL against the Carolina Royal Ravens on Dec. 6 as part of the CDL season’s Major One qualifiers.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter