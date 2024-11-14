Clayster already has a new CDL team 2 weeks after retiring

Well, that didn’t last long. Clayster’s hiatus from the Call of Duty esports scene was about 15 days long, as the all-time CoD legend has signed on as part of the coaching staff of the Vegas Falcons of the CDL.

Clayster announced his retirement from competition in a teary-eyed video on Oct. 23, just two days before the launch of Black Ops 6. But now, Team Falcons has let it be known that he will be sticking around the environment and imparting his expertise to an inexperienced roster—this time as a coach.

Excited to get to work with the Falcons roster this year! Ton of talent and I get to do what I do best, help shape it into championship cod. Let’s have some fun ! https://t.co/8CGTGZ4DGI — Clayster (@Clayster) November 14, 2024

Throughout his 16-year career as a competitive CoD player, Clayster solidified his spot as one of the best to ever do it with three world championships and 20 major tournament victories. And while coaching will be a new role for him, lending his wisdom won’t be a different endeavor, as he has been teaming with players his junior for several years now.

Team Falcons purchased its CDL slot from the Vegas Legion earlier this year, and filled out its roster with Saudi players Roxas, Exnid, KingAbody, and KHHX. The announcement was controversial to some within the community after the same squad placed top 16 without winning a match at the Esports World Cup this summer.

But with Clayster on board, the team of rookies will have big knowledge and a lot of championship hardware on their side when they play their first match. It looks to be a great matchup of young, unproven talent and veteran leadership that may help take the squad to interesting heights in their first season in the league.

The wait to see Clayster and the team in action isn’t much longer now, as the Vegas Falcons will play their first match in the CDL against the Carolina Royal Ravens on Dec. 6 as part of the CDL season’s Major One qualifiers.

