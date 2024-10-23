All-time Call of Duty esports legend Clayster announces retirement before Black Ops 6 season

Another one of the greatest Call of Duty esports pros ever has decided to call it quits and move on to the next chapter of his life, just before the release of Black Ops 6.

Clayster announced his retirement from competition in a 30-minute video posted on social media today. The veteran CoD star won three world championships as part of 20 major tournament wins over his long career. His first championship win came back in Advanced Warfare in 2015 with Denial Esports when he was named the MVP of the finals. He won again in 2019 and 2020, solidifying his mark as one of the best to ever do it.

Clayster spent 16 years, half of his 32 years of life, competing in CoD. He will be remembered most as a dominant AR slayer from his time with compLexity during its immense run in Black Ops 2, along with time under FaZe Clan, eUnited, OpTic Gaming, and the Call of Duty League’s Dallas Empire. He will now join a long-list of CoD pros who cemented the game as an esport and have since retired, such as Scump, Crimsix, Karma, Nadeshot, and others.

In his retirement video, Clayster recounted many memories from his career, and appeared rightfully emotional throughout it all, stating that he played in 99 major tournaments throughout his competitive endeavors.

As for what’s next for Clayster, it’s up in the air. “There’s other things I can do,” he said. “I know that what I end up doing, whatever it is, I know I’ll kill it.” In general, though, his video was about expressing thankfulness and gratitude for being able to turn CoD into a career, along with his over $1.2 million in earnings.

CoD greatness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But I think I speak for CoD esports fans everywhere when I say thanks to you, as well, Clay, for always bringing the fire and competing at the highest level no matter what jersey you wore.

