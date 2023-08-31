How to complete the Unobserved mission in DMZ

DMZ’s season five Reloaded update finally releases the next tier of Shadow Company missions. While the faction missions in the main season were tough, most players had completed them well before the delayed Reloaded season actually dropped, meaning plenty of people are keen to rip into the next tier.

The tier three mission, Unobserved, starts off your quest into the now-accessible Zaya Observatory labs deep inside the mountain. However, you can’t simply walk in there and take what you want—you’ll need to disguise yourself first.

Completing the Unobserved mission in DMZ, a guide

This is the first tier three Shadow Company mission, meaning to unlock it, you’ll need to finish tier two’s story mission, Konni Secrets, first. This faction mission has three objectives:

Equip a disguise.

While wearing a disguise, infiltrate a Stronghold and find the Konni radio . Listen to the radio to receive a code .

and . Listen to the radio to . In the underground Observatory lab, find the locked closet and extract the laptop inside.

This one was pretty easy to solo; the toughest part of the mission, at least for me, was finding the equipment I’d need to complete the mission.

Equip a disguise

No, it’s not for Halloween. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Drop into Al Mazrah and look for a disguise. Disguises were introduced in season five and, when equipped, change your character’s model to match an AI soldier. Unless you shoot at AI or walk too close, they won’t shoot back, thinking you’re allied to them.

Related: All Shadow Company faction missions and rewards in DMZ

Disguises can be found at random inside duffel bags, but I’ve picked mine up from Active Combat Zones more often than not. Search every duffel bag anyway as they’re fairly common everywhere in the field.

Once you’ve found one, open your inventory and equip it.

Infiltrate a Stronghold and find the Konni radio for the code

Check, one-two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next up: a Stronghold. These are plentiful around Al Mazrah, but you’ll need a Stronghold Keycard to enter them. Keycards are also quite common: it’s highly likely you’ll pick one up from an enemy trooper you shoot while finding a disguise. If not, it’ll cost you $5,000 at a Buy Station to pick one up.

Then, enter the Stronghold and clear it of enemies. Somewhere inside the Stronghold, likely on a desk or shelf, will be a radio you can interact with.

Listen closely, as after you interact with it, an enemy Konni soldier will read out three numbers. My code was “037,” but it’s believed each lobby will have a different code. Memorize it, then head straight for the Zaya labs.

Finding the locked closet and extracting the Konni laptop

One of the numerous entrances you can use to enter the labs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For those who partook in the Shadow Siege special reveal event, you’ll know you infiltrated beneath the Zaya Observatory after firing missiles that opened the bunker entrances around the mountain. You’ll be headed underground once again, except this time you’re looking for a locked closet deep inside the lab’s barracks.

There are a number of entrances to the Zaya Observatory labs but I entered through the westernmost tunnel at E5. Push through to the center of the tunnel where it begins to curve where you’ll see two trucks and a painted A2. Turn left into the offices, then right, then left, then right through the doors until you find the main office, where there will be a locked closet in the corner.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter your three-digit code into the numpad that appears and it will open, revealing a laptop. Grab it, then exit the tunnels and exfil the laptop to complete this mission.

Related: How to complete the Cleanup mission in DMZ

You’ll be rewarded with a Calling Card and a chunk of XP for your troubles, then you can move forward and complete the next tier three faction mission.

About the author