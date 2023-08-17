Call of Duty’s Shadow Siege event is the best one yet—and the game needs more just like it

There's nothing like working as a team to reveal a new CoD.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was revealed today as part of an in-game event in Warzone—and it’s arguably the best one yet from Activision.

This was the third in-game reveal event using Warzone as a way to include players in the process of unveiling the new CoD. In 2020, players teamed up to fight in Verdansk and reveal Black Ops Cold War, and again in 2021 to take down an armored train and reveal CoD: Vanguard.

This time, players were tasked with teaming up with Task Force 141 and Shadow Company to stop Konni Group, a Russian PMC that has been staking its claim across several locations in the MW universe, including Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel.

In short, Shadow Siege felt like a 32-player raid in a CoD setting, and the franchise could use more events like this one. It was a blast to play with friends.

The event kicked off with groups of four dropping into Al Mazrah to arm eight different missile launchers to destroy Zaya Observatory. Then, the teams moved to underground bunkers to secure chemical weapons and exfil with them.

The twist, though, is that once the chemicals are secured, Vladimir Makarov’s Konni Group reveals themselves as Shadow Company soldiers undercover, killing the good guys and taking off with the weapons. Uh oh.

In the end, the MW3 trailer was revealed, teasing the upcoming battle between Captain Price and crew vs. Vladimir Makarov. It all comes to a head when MW3 releases on Nov. 10.

