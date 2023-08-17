Modern Warfare 3 reveal trailer teases Captain Price vs. Makarov in the epic campaign

It’s a battle that’s been years in the making.

Captain Price and Task Force 141 are set to face off with one of Call of Duty’s greatest villains later this year in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the conclusion to the new Modern Warfare trilogy that began again in 2019.

After taking down numerous global threats throughout the events of Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare 2, and the subsequent seasons of both games in both multiplayer and Warzone offerings, it’s all about to come to a head. Vladimir Makarov is here.

MW3’s reveal trailer, unlocked as part of the Shadow Siege event in MW2 and Warzone today, shows off some MW3 gameplay from the campaign as Task Force 141 rappels up a castle structure and takes part in a stealth mission. All of Task Force 141 is seen, from Price and Soap to Gaz and Farah.

If this version of Makarov ends up being anything like the character from the original MW trilogy, he’ll be a force to be reckoned with. The architect of the famous “No Russian” mission from 2009’s MW2 somehow seems grittier and more evil than before.

The trailer also revealed an upcoming beta, plus confirmed campaign early access for the second year in a row. MW3’s campaign can be played up to a week early by pre-ordering the game, offering players a taste of what’s to come in the full launch.

MW3 will release later this year on Nov. 10 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam or Battle.net.

