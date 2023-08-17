MW3 brings new movement mechanics, After-Market Gunsmith system, classic mini-map, and more

The newest addition to the Call of Duty franchise is quickly approaching, with Modern Warfare 3 acting as a direct sequel to the popular saga’s previous title. Over the last few weeks, Activision has built up a considerable amount of hype by teasing various features and new content to its adoring fan base. And today, players got a ton of news about different aspects of the game.

MW3, for example, will have new movement mechanics that players can use, including tac-stance, which is built for close-quarters combat. Additionally, players will have even more freedom through customization with the new After-Market Parts system in the Gunsmith, which will give even more combinations to build and experiment with as you find the perfect build for your favorite weapons.

Players will, however, have to wait for more details about these new features as we get closer to the game’s release date on Friday, Nov. 10.

For any nostalgic players who were missing some of the older CoD features in MW2, two highly requested changes are getting implemented with the return of the old mini-map system and map voting. Red dots will now indicate when an enemy is firing an unsuppressed weapon (like in past games before MW2), while players can now vote for the next map up alongside their fellow soldiers before the game begins, allowing them to skip any maps they aren’t fond of.

Soldiers will also be able to aim down their sights a lot faster out of a slide, while reload and slide cancels have been refined by the developers for smoother, quicker movement. And Activision teased the “new silent movement perk” called Covert Sneakers, which could be MW3’s version of Ninja or Dead Silence.

Lastly, core multiplayer health is getting an increase in MW3, increasing time-to-kill for casual and competitive players alike. This should be a change that will take some adjusting, especially with all the other tweaks headed to the game and the new weapons that will be getting added when MW3 drops this November.

