MW3’s Vault Edition: All new content, price, and more

The wait is finally over. Call of Duty’s next installment has finally been announced, with the newest addition to the Modern Warfare storyline coming to fans this November.

Modern Warfare 3 will be a direct sequel to its predecessor, featuring a whole new storyline, a ton of new content, and of course, a special Vault Edition copy of the game that true enthusiasts can buy for even more goodies to wake up to when the game drops.

The special edition will feature a ton of different bonus content that players can access almost immediately on release and could give enough incentive for those to choose between the regular version of the game. If you’re planning on grinding this game out from day one like I am, then you might want to lock in and buy this version of the game.

Here is everything you could be getting in Modern Warfare 3‘s Vault Edition.

All known bonus content in MW3 Vault Edition

Although it hasn’t been directly confirmed by Activision, recent leaks shared by Twitter user @HeyImAlaix and Charlie Intel have shown that players should expect to get plenty of extra rewards in the Vault Edition of the game.

BREAKING: Modern Warfare III Vault Edition content revealed via game files



Campaign Early Access Confirmed

Preorder for Early Beta Access



2 New Weapon Vaults

New Operator Skins

BlackCell returns



For example, players are expected to get early access to the campaign a week before the general public, along with early open beta access if they pre-order the Vault Edition. There are even a number of different operator skins, an operator pack, new weapon skins and blueprints, and the return of BlackCell purportedly included in this edition of the game.

For in-game content, Vault Edition buyers are expecting to get:

Nemesis Operator Pack Price Ghost Warden Makarov

Two weapon vaults

Free upgraded Battle Pass

1,100 CP

50 tier skips

Preorders get Soap Operator Pack Can be used in MW2, Warzone, and MW3



In the meantime, prepare yourself for the global reveal of MW3 in the Shadow Siege limited-time event in Warzone, which is set to take place on Thursday, Aug. 17.

