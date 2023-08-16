How to complete Konni Secrets mission in DMZ

DMZ’s latest season update reintroduced the Shadow Company, a faction many players will be familiar with if they had played or watched any of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) campaign. Compared to their peers at White Lotus or Black Mous, their missions are far more troublesome.

The tier two mission Konni Secrets continues to explore the Company’s ongoing battle against the Konni Group.

This time, you’ll need to bring down one of the toughest minibosses in the game and send a false signal to enemy troops to secure critical documentation. This mission will take you all over Ashika Island and Al Mazrah, and it won’t be easy.

Completing the Konni Secrets mission in DMZ, a guide

You can only attempt this tier-two DMZ faction mission after increasing your reputation with Shadow Company to level six. There are three steps to competing Konni Secrets:

Find the intel from Konni’s Bomb Maker.

from Konni’s Bomb Maker. Send a false signal for Konni reinforcements at the target location.

for Konni reinforcements at the target location. Take and extract the combat intel from Konni reinforcements.

Compared to other Shadow Company tier-two missions, this one was actually doable solo—although I’ll always recommend bringing a friend or two along to speed things up.

Finding the Konni Bomb Maker intel

Breach the castle and kill the Bomb Maker. Image via Activision

A familiar name, no? Ashika Island’s Bomb Maker has been hired by Konni Group to…well…make bombs for them. Your first task is to bring him down and find the Missile Intel he drops. For this, you’ll need to gear up and head to Tsuki Castle.

If you’ve got a Tsuki Castle Key in your Stash, you can enter the castle and fight the Bomb Maker. If you don’t have the key, however, you’ll need to bring down the Wheelson that patrols the yard and loot the key yourself. A rocket launcher or a well-timed DDOS should do the trick.

Once inside, clear through the Bomb Maker’s traps and kill him. Once dead he will drop the Missile Intel document. You won’t need to exfil with the document, just read it in your inventory to progress the mission.

The intel will mention something to do with blasting open an objective and a familiar observatory entrance.

Sending the false signal at the Zaya Observatory

We’re headed back to Al Mazrah for step two of this mission. In particular, you’ll want to find the blocked tunnel entrance to the west of Zaya Observatory at around E5.

Hopefully, you spawned somewhere in the south. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you remember back to the Phalanx tier four mission The Transporter, you’ll know this as the location where you picked up the timed explosive before delivering it to the U.S. Embassy. This time, there won’t be any bombs blowing up on you.

Once you reach the entrance to the blocked tunnel, you’ll receive a prompt to send up a signal flare. Activate this prompt, then turn and prepare for a short fight against the Konni Group, who are expecting allied troops.

Defeat the reinforcements and secure the Assault Notes

A short distance away and just after firing the signal flare, an enemy Konni detachment will land via helicopter. These troops won’t attack from the tunnel, but normally from a field or the road further west. The Konni won’t initially shoot you as they’re expecting to reinforce the tunnel, but they catch on pretty quickly.

This is the security group mentioned in the Missile Intel and they will have plans of their own regarding an attack on Zaya Observatory. Take out these soldiers then loot them—you’ll be looking for a document on the ground titled “Assault Notes.”

Find them then exfil successfully to complete the story mission and tier two for the Shadow Company. You’ll be rewarded with 15,000 XP and the Brass Knuckles Weapon Charm.

Do note: If you die before exfil and lose the Assault Notes, you’ll have to start over from step two as step one will already have been completed. A minor setback, but try to complete the mission in one go.

