How to complete The Transporter in DMZ

Warzone 2 brought an entirely new map, a new faction, and tons of new missions for players to embark on. The Transporter is a tier three mission for the Legion Faction in Warzone 2, wherein players are tasked with finding and planting a bomb.

Unlike other missions which require players to exfil from Al Mazrah to Ashika Island, The Transporter conveniently keeps players on the same map. This mission has three major components players must accomplish, all within the same lobby.

If you are unsure of where to pick up the charge or where to plant the charge, look no further. This is everything that you need to know about The Transporter in DMZ.

How to complete The Transporter mission in DMZ

The first part of The Transporter requires players to pick up a charge in a closed tunnel near the Zaya Observatory. The closed tunnel will be found near a small village to the west of Zaya Observatory. The exact position of the charge can be viewed on the map below.

Image via Blizzard Activision

Once you pick up the charge, you will have only five minutes to plant the bomb at its final locations. To transport the charge to its next location you will need to find a vehicle.

Players will then need to deliver the explosive to the US Embassy building in the center of Al Mazrah City. Be cautious as this area is swarming with Al Qatala soldiers. You will not have time to clear the path, so you will need to ignore the fire and do your best to avoid being killed. The exact position of the US Embassy can be seen below.

Image via Blizzard Activision

Players will need to scale the wall to enter the US Embassy with the help of nearby platforms. Once inside the parameter of the Embassy, run to the center and there will be a plant site. After walking up to the site, hit the corresponding prompt to plant the bomb.