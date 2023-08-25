A new map and new weapons are just the start.

It’s once again time to load up and loadout in Call of Duty. Modern Warfare 2 with the Season Five Reloaded update upon us, bringing with it changes to MW2 multiplayer and Warzone battle royale.

With new content in both multiplayer madness and battle royale fun, players who may have strayed away from CoD during season five may find something new to look forward to in the new update, such as new weapons, new maps, and new operators.

Here’s everything changing in Call of Duty’s Season Five Reloaded update, which is believed to arrive on Aug. 30.

MW2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes so far

Load up on new content. Image via Activision

The full patch notes will become available on the morning of the update’s launch, but here’s everything that’s expected to be included in Season Five Reloaded.

Balance changes

All major updates in CoD bring changes like buffs and nerfs to weapons and attachments, and Season Five Reloaded should be no different. When the full patch notes are out, check back here to see what’s changed.

New six-vs-six map

DMZ players will be right at home. Image via Activision

The new map for Season Five Reloaded is DRC Zone 1, a section of the DMZ map Building 21.

“Many of the technological triumphs that the DRC have gifted the world are on display here,” Activision said. “Players are also allowed behind the curtain to view some of the inner workings of the facility, from Research and Development to the shipping and receiving areas, to a few of the laboratories.”

Activision says that DRC Zone 1 is “focused on fast-paced combat, where shortcuts, outflanking, and consistent action is to be expected.”

New weapons

The update will include three new weapons including a new SMG, a new sidearm, and a Pickaxe melee weapon. More information about the weapons will be revealed closer to the update’s launch.

New game modes

Several new Gunfight variants will be coming in Season Five Reloaded, including Gunfight Snipers and Armored Gunfight, and 4v4 Faceoff.

“For those seeking the fast-action gameplay of small-team cage matches, the ultimate compliment to Gunfight is back,” Activision said about 4v4 Faceoff. “Use your own Loadouts, forget Killstreaks, and play modes like Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed on all the MW2 Gunfight maps. However, in Season 05 the action is even more frenzied, as the player count is upped by one Operator per team: This is 4v4 Faceoff. Fans of Shipment 24/7 take note.”

In Gunfight Snipers, loadouts are limited to snipers or marksman rifles. That’s it. There won’t be any secondary weapons, tacticals, or lethals allowed.

New challenges

New camos are coming. Image via Activision

Season Five Reloaded will add challenges for “tasks related to expertise with vehicles” along with “an in-depth camo challenge with suitably impressive rewards.”

New store bundles

Several new bundles will come to the store as part of Season Five Reloaded, including the 21 Savage operator bundle and the Lara Croft Tomb Raider operator bundle, plus many more in the final weeks of season five.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

Squad up. Image via Activision

Warzone’s full patch notes are coming on the day of the launch of Season Five Reloaded,

New Resurgence map

Drop in to Fort Resurgence. Image via Activision

A new Resurgence map is set to enter the rotation of the small-scale playlist, and it should be familiar to many. Fort Resurgence is a slice of the Al Bagra Fortress from Al Mazrah. Resurgence Rotation playlists will now have three different maps to play.

Armored Royale

Thanks to the addition of the MRAP vehicle at the start of Season Five, the Armored Royale mode from the original Warzone game is also making a return now in Season Five Reloaded.

“Reinforce your squad in this Battle Royale with a big difference — you’re dropping onto your own MRAP, and it’s up to you to use, fortify, and repair this hulking vehicle with its turret, protective shielding, and mobile Buy Station, while cutting through rivals operating their own behemoth trucks,” Activision said.

