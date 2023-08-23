Bring your akimbo pistols, Lara Croft is raiding Call of Duty

First, it was tombs, now, it’s Al Mazrah and Vondel. Lara Croft is set to come to Call of Duty as its next crossover skin, the official CoD Twitter account announced today.

The star of the Tomb Raider franchise will be invading CoD through Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, which means she will also carry over to Modern Warfare 3 when it releases later this year.

Pistols ready. Prepared for drop in. Lara Croft is coming to Call of Duty @tombraider 😤 pic.twitter.com/9cYdWDlip6 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 23, 2023

The heroine of the long-running franchise that started out on PlayStation has already been the star of several feature films, but CoD has been targeted as her next adventure. And if she’s true to the character, her bundle will include her signature dual-wield pistols.

Tomb Raider began on PlayStation in 1996, and there have been several mainline entries in the franchise. It got a reboot with 2013’s Tomb Raider, which received two sequels in the years following. Shadow of the Tomb Raider was the most recent entry in 2018.

Lara should be the fourth guest character to join CoD in season five after hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage. Earlier this year, the game added Kevin Durant and characters from Prime Video’s series The Boys.

Details about Lara Croft’s arrival were not readily available, but other guest skins have come as part of an operator bundle. They tend to include weapon blueprints and other cosmetics like emblems and calling cards and are normally priced at 2,400 CoD Points.

She’s coming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

CoD also did not announce a release date for Lara Croft, but it’s likely that she will come with or soon after the midseason update for MW2’s season five.

