CoD Next and Modern Warfare 3 beta dates finally shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Call of Duty fans will get a full glimpse of the future of the franchise, as well as the opportunity to get hands-on with the next major release, in the coming weeks.

During the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 showcase, the Call of Duty representatives there to show off the sneak peak at campaign gameplay for Modern Warfare 3 also revealed the dates for the CoD Next showcase and the start of the MW3 multiplayer open beta. CoD Next will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5, with early access to the Playstation-only open beta weekend starting on Friday, Oct. 6.

The global livestream event #CODNext returns on October 5th 🗓️



Join us as we unveil the future of Call of Duty including a hands-on streamer showcase of Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Warzone Mobile.



Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks #MW3 pic.twitter.com/snzHlCYUz0 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 22, 2023

The second open beta weekend, which will feature crossplay support, has an early access start date of Thursday, Oct. 12. The open beta will feature a selection of the core modernized maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 released in 2009. All pre-orders, regardless of the edition purchased, will grant open beta early access.

More importantly, the CoD Next event will show off the future of every part of the franchise’s ecosystem. The CoD Next event promises to reveal information regarding MW3, Warzone, and the Warzone Mobile game still in works, but the wording of the announcement indicates that a “premier showcase for Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer” will be the primary focus.

Last year’s CoD Next officially revealed the launch of Warzone 2.0, which is just now known as Warzone, while also providing a full reveal of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

About the author