How to get the Nicki Minaj operator skin in MW2 and Warzone

The Barbs are coming to a console or PC near you.

Next time you drop in for a game of Warzone, don’t be surprised to see your squad filled up with Barbs fully clad in pink. That’s right, Nicki Minaj is coming to Call of Duty.

“Playtime is over; this is not ‘Chill Nicki’; this is Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” Activision teased in a blog post on July 27. “Nicki Minaj first teamed up with Call of Duty earlier in 2022, because yes, she holds the control like the gamers…do we have a problem with that?”

You better not have a problem with it. Because just like in her rap career, Nicki Minaj is setting records. The best-selling female rapper ever now has another title to add to her mantle.

“Nicki is known to break barriers in hip hop, and this is no different; come season five, she will be Call of Duty’s first-ever self-named female operator,” Activision said.

Here’s how to add Nicki to your squad in MW2 multiplayer and Warzone.

How to unlock Nicki Minaj in MW2 and Warzone

Nicki Minaj is coming to Call of Duty 🩷 pic.twitter.com/CFYwhjWfUL — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023

Nicki Minaj is coming to Call of Duty as an unlockable character as part of an operator bundle in the CoD store. The bundle can be purchased using CoD Points saved up from battle passes, or with points bought with real-world money.

“Now in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone, she’s ready to make all rival operators pound the alarm, as Nicki Minaj has her own Store Bundle, perfect for those who think they have good form across Battle Royale, DMZ, Multiplayer, and Special Ops,” Activision said.

Like other bundles starring guest operators, the Nicki Minaj Operator Bundle will likely contain several items, including the Nicki operator, two-to-three weapon blueprints, and other cosmetics like a calling card, an emblem, and much more.

Guest operator bundles in the past, like Kevin Durant or TimTheTatman, have all been priced at 2,400 CoD Points, so Nicki’s will likely be around the same price.

The timing of Nicki’s release in the store has yet to be announced, but the blog says she will be coming “in-season.” That means she’ll arrive anywhere between Aug. 2 and the end of season five, somewhere near the end of September or the beginning of October.

Official information about Nicki, and other hip hop legend bundles like Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage, will be coming in a blog post before the launch of season five, which begins on Aug. 2.

