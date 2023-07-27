How to get the Snoop Dogg operator skin in MW2 and Warzone

Fo shizzle, welcome back to Call of Dizzle, to the one and only Snoop D-O-double-Gizzle.

“Please take a step back for the owner of Death Row Records,” Activision teased in the season five blog post on July 27. “Call of Duty and the D-O-DOUBLE G have been in the same rotation since 2014 when, in celebration of a certain yearly occasion, the Doggfather blessed the community with the dulcet tones that only Snoop can provide.”

Snoop made his CoD debut in 2014’s Call of Duty: Ghosts, and he returned again for Call of Duty: Vanguard as an operator in 2022. Now, he’s back once again, and this time he brought friends in Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage.

Here’s how to get the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle in MW2 and Warzone.

How to unlock Snoop Dogg in MW2 and Warzone

Snoop had some iconic voice lines in CoD: Ghosts. Image via Activision

Snoop Dogg is unlockable via a store bundle, coming soon after the launch of season five, which begins on Aug. 2. Snoop’s release is scheduled for the “launch window” of season five, according to Activision.

“Now for Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone, Snoop Dogg returns once more,” Activision said. “He is ready for any operation, whether it’s going under Deep Cover or going in guns blazin’.”

Like other guest operator bundles, Snoop will likely come with his operator skin, plus two or three weapon blueprints, and other cosmetics like a finisher, an emblem, a calling card, and more. Previous bundles like this one have been priced at 2,400 CoD Points.

Official information about the bundle and all that it will offer is set to come before season five’s launch on Aug. 2, so stay tuned for full details coming soon.

“Don’t make any bad decisions; the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle will be here as part of Call of Duty’s celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop,” Activision said. “More information is to come in the Battle Pass, Bundles and BlackCell blog, which will post prior to launch.”

