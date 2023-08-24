Barbz, it’s time to drop in like it’s hot: Nicki Minaj has arrived in Call of Duty

The anticipation for one of gaming’s biggest additions of 2023 has finally reached a head. Barbz, rejoice, your queen has arrived in Call of Duty.

Nicki Minaj, bright pink outfit and all, is dropping into Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone today as part of her operator bundle. She joins Snoop Dogg and soon will be joined by 21 Savage as part of CoD’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop in season five.

The Barbz have entered the battlefield 💪



Get pink with the @NICKIMINAJ Operator bundle now available in the Call of Duty Store 💗 pic.twitter.com/DzWiJygkTf — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 24, 2023

The Nicki Minaj operator bundle includes Nicki, the Get Bodied finishing move, The Baddest blueprint for the Cronen Squall, and Super Freaky blueprint for the MX Guardian, both with a Pinkfetti death effect.

Related: Bring your akimbo pistols, Lara Croft is raiding Call of Duty

The bundle also features the Nicki Whip vehicle skin, That’s My Ice Cream weapon sticker, Nice and Nicki loading screen, and Ice Cream Nicki emblem.

All of the above can be had for 2,400 CoD Points, and she’ll only be around in the store for a limited time. You’ll be bringing your “Super Bass” to the battlefield in no time once this bundle is in your inventory.

But don’t worry, your investment will stick around well through next year as Nicki and other operators will carry over to Modern Warfare 3 when it releases on Nov. 10.

About the author