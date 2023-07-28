How to get the 21 Savage operator skin in MW2 and Warzone

It’s almost time to go Savage Mode in Call of Duty, for real. 21 Savage is coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone as an operator as part of his own operator bundle.

21 Savage will join Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj as music industry legends in MW2 and Warzone as part of CoD’s celebration for the 50th anniversary of hip hop. But 21 will be joining the game a little bit later than the other two rappers.

Here’s how and when to get 21 Savage in both MW2 and Warzone.

How to unlock 21 Savage in MW2 and Warzone

“Call him a rockstar or Mr. Right Now, no matter what, he’s 21 Savage,” Activision said in a blog post about season five on July 27.

“Born in London and raised in Atlanta, a community he continues to give back to through philanthropic efforts, the Slaughter King went from underground hero to award-winning rapper, Activision said. “Now, without warning, it’s time for him to go Savage Mode in Call of Duty.”

21 Savage’s operator bundle is currently shrouded in secrecy, as Activision didn’t even reveal him in the blog post. But more information about the skin and what’s in the bundle should be coming in a few weeks.

Activision said to “expect an Operator Bundle featuring 21 Savage to drop as part of the Reloaded offerings,” meaning it will be released alongside the midseason update, likely to arrive around the end of August or the beginning of September.

Like other licensed operator bundles, 21 Savage’s bundle is likely to include the operator skin, multiple weapon blueprints, and other cosmetics like a finishing move, emblem, calling card, and more.

Previous bundles like this one have been priced at 2,400 CoD Points, so something similar is expected for 21’s bundle as well.

Stay tuned for more official information about the 21 Savage operator bundle after season five kicks off on Aug. 2.

