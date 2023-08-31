How to complete the Noisemaker mission in DMZ

Many of the faction missions you can pick up and complete in Call of Duty DMZ can be quite complex or challenging, sometimes asking you to take on near-impossible feats at a breakneck pace. But sometimes, the factions ask you to do something very basic, like just picking up a single item and delivering it somewhere else.

Noisemaker is a tier-four Shadow Company mission that has you do precisely that: pick up an item at one location and deliver it to another. Simple, right?

How to complete DMZ’s Noisemaker mission

For this mission, it has to be completed on Al Mazrah.

Take the decoy grenade from the Sarrif lighthouse

First and foremost, you must find and loot the decoy grenade from the Sarrif lighthouse. The Sarrif lighthouse is located at the very southern edge of Al Mazrah, in the southernmost section of Sarrif Bay, in coordinate F8. The lighthouse is on the southeast corner of a small island with a connecting bridge.

Bay trip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you get to the lighthouse building, find a ladder that leads to the roof of the building; you will not need a special key to access the lighthouse. Open the door to the lighthouse and climb the spiraling stairwell to the top. Before heading to the roof, you will see a Volatile Decoy Grenade on the floor.

The Volatile Decoy Grenade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you pick up the Volatile Decoy Grenade, it will immediately start making decoy sounds that mimic gunfire, footsteps, and enemy chatter. I did not know that it did this, so I wasted a Recon Drone scanning the area for enemies before realizing it. So now it’s imperative that you double-time to the Zaya Observatory dead drop.

Deliver it to the Observatory dead drop

The Zaya Observatory dead drop location. Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

The Zaya Observatory dead drop is located between the northeast trio of buildings at Zaya Observatory, in coordinate F5.

Find the dumpster. Screengrab via Activision

Since you have the Volatile Decoy Grenade and it’s making noise, you might as well grab a vehicle from Sarrif and drive there because a stealthy option is all but eliminated. Find the gray dumpster toward the middle of where those three buildings meet and drop the Volatile Decoy Grenade into the dead drop.

Related: All dead drop locations in DMZ (Season 5)

This should complete the mission and reward you with 15,000 XP, the Checking The Target calling card, and 600 Shadow Company faction reputation points.

About the author