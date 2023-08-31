How to complete the Scatter mission in DMZ

The Scatter mission is sure to be on the radar of just about any veteran DMZ player now that Season Five Reloaded is officially live.

Of the new tier-three Shadow Company missions, Scatter is the final one for the story and tasks players with disrupting gas transports at a leaked Konni safe house. Overall, this is the last step you need to complete before unlocking the tier-four Shadow Company missions, so it’s definitely worth the time and effort.

Completing the Scatter mission in DMZ, explained

While the first part of this mission can be done on any map, the rest of it will need to be done on Ashika Island, making it a pretty sweaty task to complete since there are likely to be six-man squads running around in the area.

The mission’s three objectives themselves are straightforward:

Find the Konni safe house plans from the Commander Helo. Throw a decoy grenade into the safe house to flush out the guards. Extract the intel off of the Konni guards inside.

Find the Konni safe house plans from the Commander Helo

For the first part of this mission, you will need to take down a Commander Helo. While this can be accomplished on any map, it’s ideal to do it on Ashika Island to save some time. To reveal the location of the Commander Helo in a match directly, you have to do Secure Intel contracts. Each time you successfully upload some hard drive data, there’s a chance the location of a Commander Helo is awarded, which will be designated on the map with an icon of a skull wearing a headset.

After finding the Commander Helo, you’ll then simply need to shoot it down so that it drops a supply crate. Upon capturing the drop, you should be able to loot an item called Konni Safe House Plans, checking off the first objective for this mission.

Throw a decoy grenade into the safe house

The Konni safe house is located at the tourist center on Ashika Island. Image by Dot Esports

The next step is to reach the Konni safe house, which is located at the tourist center building that borders the Town Center POI on Ashika Island. Once there, you will find that the building is locked. As such, you will want to go to the side of the tourist center facing the ocean, shoot one of the glass windows, and chuck a decoy grenade in there.

Exfil intel

With the Konni safe house now unlocked, all that’s left to do is to kill the enemies inside while keeping an eye out for the Cartel Transportation Job item. Once you exfil successfully with this blue folder, the mission will be complete.

Grab and go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In exchange for your efforts, you will receive the Of The Shadows emblem, 20,000 XP, and the ability to move on to tier-four missions for Shadow Company.

