How to complete The Old Place mission in DMZ

Every season of DMZ will have you chasing heaps of loot and XP via faction missions. Season five’s Shadow Company introduced a new set of said missions, some of which are tougher than others and require traveling to far-flung locations only accessible via certain means.

The tier three mission The Old Place is one such mission. You’ll need to infil into one of the toughest locations in the game to complete this. I tried to solo this and all I’ll say is it would have been far easier for me with a squad of friends.

Here’s how to complete The Old Place faction mission in DMZ season five.

Completing The Old Place mission in DMZ, a guide

There are two steps to this tier two Shadow Company mission, which unlocks once you reach reputation level five with the faction.

Kill eight Konni soldiers in Building 21.

in Building 21. Extract the extraction protocol from Building 21.

As this mission requires access to Building 21, you’ll need to pick up an Access Card first and you’ll only be able to enter on weekends, as the raid is otherwise closed. We wholly recommend you do not complete this mission solo, either, as Building 21 is packed to the brim with tanky AI and heaps of other players looking to loot and complete missions of their own.

Kill the Konni soldiers in Building 21

Once you’ve sorted your team and geared yourself up for the fight ahead, it’s go time. Enter Building 21 and proceed as fast as possible to the lower floor parking garage. There are a number of staircases that will take you down no matter the level, but you’ll want to head straight down to the basement.

Related: All Shadow Company faction missions and rewards in DMZ

Be careful where you shoot early on, as Shadow Company AI will enter with you and keep you protected, but any other AI that shoots back is Konni. Along your way to the garage—or once you get there—take down some AI to fulfill step one of your mission.

Find and exfil with the extraction protocol

Step two involves grabbing the extraction protocol. Some players have reported the document dropping from enemies at random, but I followed last season’s Labs Investigation mission instead as I knew the generator room had the document on the ground.

Once the doors were opened (and I had fought through a small army), I rushed into the generator room and grabbed the extraction protocol from the ground, then proceeded to the other side of the room to exit. Link back up with your team, and work your way back up the staircase to the exfil elevator.

Related: Is Modern Warfare 3 really getting a UWU 74U weapon blueprint?

Be advised: the generator room doors aren’t immediately open, so you’ll need to wait a couple of minutes into the session, which means you’re more than likely going to encounter enemy squads. On top of this, AI will continuously spawn downstairs and in the garage, so don’t waste too much time in exiting up the staircase after grabbing the protocol.

Once you extract, you (and your whole team) will have completed the mission. You’ll be rewarded handsomely for your efforts with a two-use Skeleton Key and a chunk of XP.

About the author