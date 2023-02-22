DMZ Labs Investigation: How to investigate the Generator Room on F1

Warzone 2 season two kicked off with a plethora of changes, and new DMZ missions that players have been tackling since the patch was released on Feb. 15.

The generator room crosses players’ paths during one of these new seasonal missions, the Black Mouse Labs Investigation, which sends players to Al Mazrah from the comfort of Ashika Island. Before you head to the Generator Room, you’ll need to go through a small to-do list as there are a few requirements.

How do you investigate the Generator Room on F1 in DMZ?

Find a DRC Building 21 Access Card which drops randomly. Players can find it while looting or it can drop off from AI enemies.

Once you have the keycard, make sure that Building 21 is open and not locked.

Select Building 21 from the main menu and deploy on the map.

Search for the Generator Room which will be next to the Server Room on the bottom floor.

Given the hectic nature of Building 21, you may have an easier time if you navigate to the Generator Room after the early game jitters settle down.

As more players complete their routes, you’ll have an easier time accessing the room and completing the investigation.

While some keys will be pivotal for challenges, others will simply be decent opportunities to find more loot. If you happen to stumble upon a key after deploying, you’ll want to check it out before it’s too late to optimize your loadout in DMZ.