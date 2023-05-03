All Black Mous missions and tiers in DMZ

Warzone’s DMZ is Call of Duty’s way of adding a little story to your battle royale experience. Drop into a map, obtain loot, and hunt other players. All the while, there are plenty of objectives to complete with sweet rewards.
Faction missions are one such objective and the best part about them: if you complete them in the middle of a run, you can exfil out and drop straight back in to start another. It’s a great way for you to gain some quick XP and other goodies.
If you’re here, you’re representing the Black Mous faction. Black Mous operate in the shadows, specializing in espionage to complete their business in their quest to control Al Mazrah. This secret needs your help to take over the world—here are the tasks set by the Black Mous faction in Warzone’s DMZ for you to complete.
DMZ Black Mous missions list by tier
Like the other factions in DMZ, the Black Mous missions are sorted into each tier. You can only move on to the next tier once you’ve finished a bulk of the missions from the lower tier before. A bulk of these can be done alone, but we found that pairing up with a skilled friend or two made the missions a lot easier.
Black Mous tier one missions
- Always Listening
- Rewards: Contraband Lachmann-762 and 5,000 XP
- Weapons Research
- Rewards: No Leadership Calling Card and 5,000 XP
- Vintage Collection
- Rewards: Stronghold Keycard and 5,000 XP
- Cargo Keeper
- Rewards: Contraband Lockwood MK2 and 5,000 XP
- One Man Army
- Rewards: Deckhand’s Toolbox Key and 5,000 XP
- Team Player
- Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 5,000 XP
- Who’s Watching
- Rewards: Amethyst Dash P890 Weapon Blueprint and 10,000 XP
Black Mous tier two missions
- On Rails
- Rewards: Contraband SO-14 and 7,500 XP
- Silent Killer
- Rewards: No Leadership Emblem and 7,500 XP
- Custom Hardware
- Rewards: Clock Repair Tools Key and 7,500 XP
- Down And Out
- Rewards: Double XP Token and 7,500 XP
- Weapons Case
- Rewards: Contraband X12 and 7,500 XP
- Based
- Rewards: Contraband RAAL MG and 7,500 XP
- Espionage
- Rewards: Triage Roze Skin and 15,000 XP
Black Mous tier three missions
- Perfection
- Rewards: Contraband M16 and 10,000 XP
- Quick And Dirty
- Rewards: Crane Control Room Key and 10,000 XP
- Roof Rat
- Rewards: Fanning West 1 Loading Screen and 10,000 XP
- Unarmed and Dangerous
- Rewards: Hacktivists Calling Card and 10,000 XP
- Vintage Connoisseur
- Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 10,000 XP
- The Whale
- Rewards: Contraband SP-X 80 and 10,000 XP
- Natural Treasure
- Rewards: Endless Night SAKIN MG38 Weapon Blueprint and 20,000 XP
Black Mous tier four missions
- Paper Shredder
- Rewards: Contraband Bryson 800 and 15,000 XP
- Harmful Waves
- Rewards: Mawizeh Resort Main Building Key and 15,000 XP
- Eye in the Sky
- Rewards: Contraband RAPP H and 15,000 XP
- Silent and Deadly
- Rewards: PMC Calling Card and 15,000 XP
- The Golden Rule
- Rewards: Police Academy Key and 15,000 XP
- Bullfighter
- Rewards: Contraband HCR 56 and 15,000 XP
- Breaking and Entering
- Rewards: Relentless Roze Skin and 30,000 XP
Black Mous tier five missions
- Without a Trace
- Rewards: Contraband MCPR-300 and 20,000 XP
- Information Overload
- Rewards: Double XP Token and 20,000 XP
- The Client is King
- Rewards: US Embassy Key and 20,000 XP
- Weapons Case
- Rewards: Deep Dusk Vehicle Skin and 20,000 XP
- Kennel
- Rewards: Hacktivists Emblem and 20,000 XP
- Hunting Party
- Rewards: Contraband M4 and 20,000 XP
- Flight Plans
- Rewards: Balancing Act Weapon Blueprint and 40,000 XP