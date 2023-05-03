All Black Mous missions and tiers in DMZ

Warzone’s DMZ is Call of Duty’s way of adding a little story to your battle royale experience. Drop into a map, obtain loot, and hunt other players. All the while, there are plenty of objectives to complete with sweet rewards.

Faction missions are one such objective and the best part about them: if you complete them in the middle of a run, you can exfil out and drop straight back in to start another. It’s a great way for you to gain some quick XP and other goodies.

If you’re here, you’re representing the Black Mous faction. Black Mous operate in the shadows, specializing in espionage to complete their business in their quest to control Al Mazrah. This secret needs your help to take over the world—here are the tasks set by the Black Mous faction in Warzone’s DMZ for you to complete.

DMZ Black Mous missions list by tier

Like the other factions in DMZ, the Black Mous missions are sorted into each tier. You can only move on to the next tier once you’ve finished a bulk of the missions from the lower tier before. A bulk of these can be done alone, but we found that pairing up with a skilled friend or two made the missions a lot easier.

Black Mous tier one missions

Always Listening Rewards: Contraband Lachmann-762 and 5,000 XP

Weapons Research Rewards: No Leadership Calling Card and 5,000 XP

Vintage Collection Rewards: Stronghold Keycard and 5,000 XP

Cargo Keeper Rewards: Contraband Lockwood MK2 and 5,000 XP

One Man Army Rewards: Deckhand’s Toolbox Key and 5,000 XP

Team Player Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 5,000 XP

Who’s Watching Rewards: Amethyst Dash P890 Weapon Blueprint and 10,000 XP



Black Mous tier two missions

On Rails Rewards: Contraband SO-14 and 7,500 XP

Silent Killer Rewards: No Leadership Emblem and 7,500 XP

Custom Hardware Rewards: Clock Repair Tools Key and 7,500 XP

Down And Out Rewards: Double XP Token and 7,500 XP

Weapons Case Rewards: Contraband X12 and 7,500 XP

Based Rewards: Contraband RAAL MG and 7,500 XP

Espionage Rewards: Triage Roze Skin and 15,000 XP



Black Mous tier three missions

Perfection Rewards: Contraband M16 and 10,000 XP

Quick And Dirty Rewards: Crane Control Room Key and 10,000 XP

Roof Rat Rewards: Fanning West 1 Loading Screen and 10,000 XP

Unarmed and Dangerous Rewards: Hacktivists Calling Card and 10,000 XP

Vintage Connoisseur Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 10,000 XP

The Whale Rewards: Contraband SP-X 80 and 10,000 XP

Natural Treasure Rewards: Endless Night SAKIN MG38 Weapon Blueprint and 20,000 XP



Black Mous tier four missions

Paper Shredder Rewards: Contraband Bryson 800 and 15,000 XP

Harmful Waves Rewards: Mawizeh Resort Main Building Key and 15,000 XP

Eye in the Sky Rewards: Contraband RAPP H and 15,000 XP

Silent and Deadly Rewards: PMC Calling Card and 15,000 XP

The Golden Rule Rewards: Police Academy Key and 15,000 XP

Bullfighter Rewards: Contraband HCR 56 and 15,000 XP

Breaking and Entering Rewards: Relentless Roze Skin and 30,000 XP



Black Mous tier five missions