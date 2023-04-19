The 5 best places to land on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2

There are so many different places for players to drop in the Modern Warfare 2‘s popular battle royale game mode, Warzone. Whether you’re stepping onto the arid sands of Al Mazrah or flying over the beautiful lands of Ashika Island, both maps have plenty of sights to see and weapons to collect on the way to battle.

There are, however, a few specific spots that could be a perfect starting point for a squad, depending on how active they wish to get on the way to a victory. Across the map, there are varied locations that will provide players with a variety of different situations, from constant skirmishes to quiet spots without any resistance and plenty of loot to boot.

Here are the five best places to land on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2.

Best landing spots on Al Mazrah

Al-Mazrah City

Image via Activision Blizzard

If you’re looking for some tough, vertical gameplay across rooftops, Al-Mazrah City is the hot spot that can satisfy your sniper cravings. Most players aim for the towering skyscrapers, looking to raid the various rooms, scale to the top, and snipe at any unsuspecting enemies that are stuck on street level.

More likely, however, these long-ranged warriors will encounter other snipers, forcing them into a strategic battle where teams must decide when to fire back and when to rush forward to the opposing building. There are plenty of places to loot, with a good chance of orange loot boxes spawning in various buildings in the area.

Since the buildings are so tall, players can also use the elevation to parachute to safer areas outside of the city, especially if things are getting a bit too hectic.

Rohan Oil

Image via Activision Blizzard

This location is littered with various oil tanks players can climb up to, which not only provides loot boxes but also gives players a better vantage point when facing off against enemies who are running into the area. There’s also a UAV Tower that can be activated if you looking for more action in the area.

There is also a buy station nearby to use once a team collects enough cash, but note that it’ll be a risky venture unless the area has been cleared of enemies. For any players who landed at Taraq Village, Rohan Oil could be a better option to move on to instead of Al-Mazrah City, especially if they aren’t too fond of constant firefights.

Al-Malik Airport

Image via Activision Blizzard

For those looking to fly around the map, Al-Malik Airport is the best place to nab yourself a helicopter after looting the buildings. If players are fast enough, they can take control by grabbing weapons and jumping onto the rooftops for a better look around the area.

There is also a UAV Tower that can be activated for more information, and once a new zone has been chosen, a team can simply hop into a chopper and fly away to a better location. It is one of the best ways to reposition for the zone and can be a perfect getaway vehicle if a team gets into a rough position.

Zaya Observatory

Image via Activision Blizzard

Zaya Observatory is the highest point in Al Mazrah, and as a result, is one of the most popular places to drop. There are plenty of buildings around the area to loot, but you’ll probably be scraping by with minimal gear until you win against the multiple teams that will be looking to drop here as well.

After the battle, however, the world is your oyster. Players can practically parachute from the peak of the mountain to almost any zone that spawns around it since it is practically in the center of the map. Since it provides such a perfect strategic advantage for zone control, Zaya is rightly contested and worth the fight.

Mawizeh Marshlands (and surrounding suburbs)

Image via Activision Blizzard

If you aren’t looking for a lot of heat, the Mawizeh Marshlands and the small towns to the north are great for teams who want a bit more of a casual stroll to open up their game. There are still plenty of lootable areas and it isn’t as popular as other locales, but this is for good reason.

When the zone starts to close, players will need to cross multiple bodies of water to get to the next circle, making it less than ideal for zone control and positioning.

Usually, Warzone 2 players that are more inland will be able to spot these players out, but if those who landed in the marshlands are fast enough, they can grab a better position on the higher spots near Al-Sharim Pass.