How to get the RGL-80 in DMZ

Warzone 2’s DMZ sets players off on an adventure to loot as much as possible without getting killed by AI or other players hidden throughout the map of Al Mazrah.

Players search through containers and chests to find keys that’ll help them scavenge the best equipment, thus preparing for the most dangerous situation thrown in their direction.

One particular key you’ll have to already have for this guide is the building 21 key. Building 21 is one of the more dangerous areas to trek, but the loot is worth the struggle. By entering building 21, you’ll be able to get your hands on the RGL-80 grenade launcher.

The RGL-80 will be useful for several other missions in DMZ, so it’s a good idea to get one in your inventory.

How do I get to building 21 in DMZ?

You’ll acquire the key to building 21 via orange containers scattered throughout the map. You can also find them by looting random supply drops that land across Al Mazrah.

Once you’ve got the access card, you’ll be set to head into building 21. You’ll be able to access building 21 via the menu as shown below.

Image via Activision

This access card has one use. If you die in the process of finding the RGL-80, you’ll have to go find another one.

How do I find the RGL-80 in DMZ?

Image via Activision

Hopefully, by now you’ve reached building 21. As you’re scouring the area, you’ll have to find the velikan.

This particular boss is walking around building 21 and will require a lot of firepower. There’ll also be several enemies wandering around the halls, so having multiple friends nearby is a good strategy.

The velikan will spawn randomly on floors two and three, meaning you’ll have to go on the hunt to find him. Once you’ve killed the velikan, the RGL-80 will drop, and the grenade launcher will be all yours.