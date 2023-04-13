DMZ Secure Backpack: How it works and how to get one

Most Modern Warfare 2 players know that in DMZ, many faction missions require the collection of random in-game items scattered around the world. Whether it’s a Secure backpack or a thumb drive, items are an essential part of leveling up your contracts with specific groups.

It is, however, far too easy to lose these items over the course of a game, especially when getting into combat with other players and tough AI. If you are eliminated during your raid, you end up losing all of these items as well, forcing you to start your hunt for these crucial items all over again.

Related: How to find the Scavenger mini boss in DMZ

Luckily, MW2‘s third season has introduced a new type of backpack that should make life a lot easier when trying to complete these types of missions. The Secure backpack is one of the newest items in the game and will be a must-acquire for loot goblins who are trying to knock out more missions in their sessions.

How to acquire the Secure backpack

Screengrab via Activision

There are only a few ways to grab a Secure backpack, outside of randomly stumbling upon it as ground loot on the map. The only surefire way to acquire the item, however, is to use the new Barter system at the various buy stations scattered around the map.

Related: How to customize contraband weapons at the Workbench in DMZ

Players must find an electric drill, a gas can, and a gold skull before heading to the buy station to trade them in for the backpack. The gold skull is the toughest item to find since it is worth a lot of money and can only be found in safes, bank buildings, police stations, and supply drops.

What does the Secure backpack do?

The Secure backpack is one of the best items in the game for loot collectors and mission-focused players who need to hold multiple items across several raids. Any non-contraband and non-on-soldier items aren’t converted to experience points at the end of raids, and if that active duty soldier dies in the Exclusion Zone, items in the backpack will not be lost between raids. One catch with this backpack, however, is that there are only five slots available for loot without an extra weapon slot.