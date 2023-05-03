Warzone 2 ranked play is finally coming—and it’s arriving way sooner than you may think

Al Mazrah will be home to a new grind.

Rejoice, Warzone 2 grinders: Ranked play is finally coming to Call of Duty’s battle royale.

A ranked mode for CoD’s BR has been on the wishlist for Warzone players since the original game launched three years ago. Now, it’s finally coming to fruition, albeit in beta format, in the Season Three Reloaded update coming on May 10, Activision announced today.

Warzone 2’s ranked mode will be similar to Modern Warfare 2’s in that it will have a Skill Rating system. But how you gain SR is quite different in battle royale compared to normal multiplayer.

“Your Skill Rating is based on your match performance,” Activision said. “Get assists and eliminations, and place high within the match to increase your SR. Entering a match requires a modest SR entry free; see the end-of-match SR summary for a rundown of your SR adjustments. The best of the best will be featured in the Top 250 Skill Division, as well as on a public leaderboard for all to see.”

The ranked mode for Warzone 2 will have similar skill brackets depending on SR. Like MW2, skill ranks include Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, Iridescent, and Top 250.

CoD’s Season Three Reloaded update will also include new content like a new six-vs-six MW2 map, a new Raid episode, two new weapons, and a collaboration with NBA star Kevin Durant.

Activision said more about Warzone 2’s ranked mode, including information on competitive settings and seasonal rewards, will be revealed tomorrow, May 4.