One of the newest weapons added in season 01 of Call of Duty for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is a throwback.

The M13B is reminiscent of the Honey Badger from Call of Duty: Ghosts, but its real-life counterpart is the SIG MCX. It has a “short-stroke piston system that allows for a high rate of fire and low recoil,” making it a decent option for close to mid-range engagements.

Once you unlock the gun for usage by extracting it in DMZ mode or purchasing a store bundle, you can bring it into Warzone 2 via loadouts or buying one from a buy station in-game. You’re going to need some good attachments for it, though. But luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s the best set of attachments to unlock in the Gunsmith to use on the M13B in Warzone 2.

Best M13B loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon

14″ Bruen Echelon Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Assault rifles are often thought of as super long-range options in Warzone 2, but the M13B is best suited for medium range. This can be maximized by throwing on some attachments like the ones above to increase its accuracy and recoil control.

The M13B pairs very well with a sniper rifle like the MCPR-300, turning the AR into a sniper support weapon rather than the main source of damage in a match of BR. But that doesn’t mean you can’t win some well-contested gunfights with it.

This setup makes the M13B feel something like an AR/SMG hybrid, like the classic Peacekeeper weapon from Black Ops 2. The 60 Round Mag is a nice addition, doubling the gun’s base ammo count and keeping you in the fight longer for when you need to chunk down those purple three-plate armor foes.