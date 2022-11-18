Warzone 2’s massive roster of weapons features many returning guns from previous entries in the Call of Duty franchise, including the popular and powerful TAQ-56.

The TAQ-56 is the CoD universe’s version of the real-life SCAR-L, so fans of the high fire-rate 5.56 rifle will have a blast with it no matter what mode they use it in. The gun is readily available through normal prestige leveling.

In Warzone 2 specifically, the TAQ-56 is a solid choice for the primary weapon slot for its flexibility and reliability. Using the Gunsmith feature, you can custom-tune the weapon for your own personal preferences, but there’s a specific set of attachments you should be using when it comes to battle royale.

Here’s the best way to set up your TAQ-56 to dominate the opposition in Warzone 2.

Best TAQ-56 loadout in Warzone 2

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Stock: Tactique Brute Stock

Tactique Brute Stock Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

If you run with this TAQ-56 loadout, you should be covered pretty well at close to medium range, and it’s even halfway decent at longer ranges, too. It’ll be difficult to hit too many shots from very far thanks to not using an optic, but this gun’s iron sights are some of the best in the game.

You’d be safe with pairing the TAQ-56 with either a sniper rifle or a better close-range gun, such as an SMG like the Vaznev or Lachmann Sub. It all comes down to your own personal playstyle, but this set of attachments should serve you well in a variety of situations.

Using this setup will increase the TAQ’s accuracy and recoil control while offering a penalty to mobility and handling, so pulling out a more maneuverable SMG or pistol while traversing far distances across Al Mazrah is recommended.