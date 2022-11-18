Here's what you need to snipe with the best of them.

Battle royale games and snipers go hand-in-hand, and sniping in Warzone 2 is not any different.

You’re going to want to keep your distance and pick enemies off from afar on Al Mazrah’s giant landscape. There are quite a few options for long-range guns in Warzone 2, considering there are over 50 total weapons to begin with. But there’s one sniper setup that is currently your best bet.

Sniping is lots of fun in MW2 and Warzone 2 even though it seems more difficult than in previous games, especially when enemies have full armor in the BR game. This doesn’t mean sniping is any less viable because it’s still a great choice to make when building your loadout before dropping in for some games.

Here’s the best loadout and class setup for sniping foes in Warzone 2 battle royale.

Best sniping loadout and class setup in Warzone 2

Primary: MCPR-300

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

.300 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 5 Round Mag

The base sniper rifle in Warzone 2 and MW2 is still one of the best. These attachments will help you pick off enemies from serious distances on Al Mazrah by increasing its range, accuracy, mobility, and handling.

Secondary: Lachmann Sub

Add a pistol to the sniper loadout, but save up your cash and additionally buy a close-range weapon like the Lachmann Sub SMG. Use these attachments to keep yourself in the fight up close:

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Agent Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Lethal: Claymore

Perk Package: Scout

For the rest of your loadout, it’s pretty flexible, but these additions could help set you apart from the rest. Since you can’t build your own Perk Packages, stick with Scout since it’s built for snipers in general.