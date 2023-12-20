Sniper rifles will always find a home in a certain kind of player’s loadout in Warzone, including out best XRK Stalker loadout in Warzone.

Players who prefer to play methodically and fight from a distance will love Modern Warfare 3’s snipers, including the XRK Stalker, which was added in season one and is just one of several choices players need to make when picking which weapons to grab out of a loadout drop.

Here’s what we think is the best loadout for the XRK Stalker in Warzone so far.

Best XRK Stalker loadout in Warzone

New snipers are always fun to try. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The XRK Stalker made a nice addition to Warzone and MW3 in season one. It’s reminiscent of the Ballista from Black Ops 2 but feels stronger and is a good long-range gun in Urzikstan despite paling in comparison to the KATT-AMR.

Best XRK Stalker attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor XL

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor XL Barrel: Fission 60 Barrel

Fission 60 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds

.50 Cal Spire Point Rounds Magazine: 7 Round Mag

This is a really solid sniper setup for long-range damage in Warzone, using its strengths to crack enemy armor in Urzikstan thanks to some specific attachments that lean into the gun’s strengths and make it even better.

Tip: The XRK Stalker already has decent ADS speed for a sniper, but you can swap out one of these attachments to increase that stat for something like an XRK Stalker Factory Grip in the Rear Grip slot.

At longest ranges, Bullet Velocity is key. That’s why the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor, Fission 60 Barrel, and .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds all increase that stat, along with Damage Range, making it as strong as it can be when it comes to dealing high burst damage as snipers should do.

As is the case with most snipers, the XRK Stalker has poor mobility and handling, so make sure to swap to a faster secondary weapon when moving around Urzikstan. Let’s take a look at the rest of the loadout below.

Best XRK Stalker perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package: Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: E.O.D. Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: Ghost

Secondary weapon: BAS-B SMG or Holger 556

BAS-B SMG or Holger 556 Lethal: Claymore or Semtex

Claymore or Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

A good assault rifle or SMG is a great addition to any sniper rifle loadout in Warzone. A sniper’s support weapon is nearly as important as the right sniper attachments, so make sure to check out our suggestions below.

For the rest of the class setup, the perks we’ve selected are great for adding a little mobility and survivability while also helping out with the stealth aspect of Warzone thanks to Ghost. For your Lethal and Tactical, the choice is more preference than anything, but a Smoke Grenade is a basic necessity in Warzone these days.