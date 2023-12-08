Call of Duty: Warzone’s meta shifts like the seasons with weapons coming and going out of loadouts. But our best FR 5.56 loadout is one that you should look into equipping right away.

When it comes to picking a loadout in Warzone, you should always equip a strong long-range gun and a good close-range weapon so you can defend yourself and hunt down kills in any situation. One of Modern Warfare 3’s weapons, the FR 5.56, excels at dealing damage from afar—and we think you should give it a shot.

This is what we think is the best FR 5.56 loadout in Warzone so far.

Best FR 5.56 loadout in Warzone

Deadly accurate at range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The FR 5.56, or FAMAS, is a really solid meta contender in Warzone’s early days. Like MW3’s other burst rifle, the DG-56, the FR 5.56 offers strong damage and high accuracy at long range in Urzikstan and is a good choice for a primary weapon in your loadout.

Best FR 5.56 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: 435mm FR435

435mm FR435 Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

This is a really strong loadout built specifically for Warzone, and it feels excellent in Urzikstan’s larger areas. The burst-fire lends itself greatly to fighting accurately at range and the 60 Round Mag means you have more bursts to fire at foes.

I love the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic—as does seemingly the rest of the Warzone community—as the go-to choice for the optic slot when it comes to long-range weapons. It’s just the best there is when it comes to magnification and visual clarity.

That’s not to overlook the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor, 435mm FR435 barrel, and Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip, which combine to offer big buffs to Recoil Control, Bullet Velocity, and Damage Range, making this a weapon that you can feel confident with in battle royale’s big map.

Best FR 5.56 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: Ghost T/V Camo

Secondary Weapon: WSP Swarm or Rival-9

WSP Swarm or Rival-9 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Warzone perks are pretty customizable this time around, and I like this setup as a general go-to thanks to its buffs to movement speed, reload speed, and ability to both keep me armored up and off the enemy’s radar.

Tip: Tempered is one of the best perks in all of Warzone since it turns your three armor plates into two, meaning you can get back to full health quicker and use fewer plates in the meantime.

For a secondary weapon, pick anything that excels at close range, like the WSP Swarm, Rival-9, or Striker. MW3 has plenty of really strong SMGs, so take your pick by looking at our other loadout guides linked above.