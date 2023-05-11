It only takes a few simple attachments to make the best FTAC Siege loadout in Warzone 2, giving Call of Duty players plenty of variety in their sidearm pistols.

The FTAC Siege is the Modern Warfare 2 universe’s version of the TEC-9, a pistol seen in other favorite FPS titles like CS:GO. This one, however, can be turned into a pocket rocket bullet-hose handgun that functions more like an SMG than a sidearm—and it’s totally awesome.

This makes it a prime candidate for Warzone 2 players everywhere, giving them a good secondary option in addition to the X13 Auto to put in their loadouts that run something other than Overkill as a perk.

Here’s the best set of attachments to use on the FTAC Siege in battle royale for Warzone 2.

Best FTAC Siege loadout in Warzone 2

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel: CMRN-50

CMRN-50 Laser: FJX DIOD-70

FJX DIOD-70 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: SUR-160

There is a lot of fun to be had with this loadout for the FTAC Siege, which can slot in easily into any Warzone 2 loadout as an excellent early-game option for a second weapon. It’s the quintessential “oh shit” kind of gun that you swap to when your primary runs out of ammo after fighting multiple enemies and ends up being just fine.

The only thing really holding the FTAC Siege back is its range. After all, it is still technically a handgun, so having it deal too much damage at extended ranges would be fairly unbalanced.

You can’t really run and gun with the FTAC Siege, but if you’re using a long-range option like a sniper rifle or assault rifle in your primary slot, feel free to be A-OK swapping to the FTAC Siege for close-range engagements on Al Mazrah.

This loadout will help the FTAC Siege with its damage, range, accuracy, recoil control, and handling, all while only negating a minor bit of mobility, which it’s already very high in.

Best perk package for FTAC Siege in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, Ghost

The FTAC Siege has a relatively slow reload for a pistol, especially with the 50 Round Drum magazine attachment, so make sure to equip Fast Hands to help out with that and weapon swap speed as well.

Best equipment for FTAC Siege in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun

Stun Lethal: Semtex

Equipment choice comes down to player preference, but you can’t go wrong with a stun grenade to help line up your foes for an easy kill and then a well-placed semtex to take out them and potentially a teammate or two.

