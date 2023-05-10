How to unlock the FTAC Siege in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Two new sidearms are joining the massive arsenal of weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on May 10, and one of them is the CoD universe’s version of the TEC-9. Say hello to the FTAC Siege.

“Designed to be compact and maneuverable, this SMG has a jaw-dropping fire rate and rapid swap speed,” the gun’s in-game description reads. “A trusted secondary for up-close engagements.”

While Activision describes the FTAC Siege as an SMG, it’s a sidearm that is placed into the Secondary slot in loadouts, offering a very strong option in addition to ongoing favorites like the X13 Auto.

“The FTAC Siege is a highly customizable, fully automatic machine pistol with a full suite of exciting new attachments,” Activision said. “While it cannot be dual wielded like other sidearms (yet…), its gunsmithing options include drum magazines, numerous barrels that can either extend range or grant better mobility, SMG grade stocks, and an assortment of muzzles borrowed from the deep SMG pool of attachments.”

Here’s what you’ll need to do to unlock the new sidearm.

FTAC Siege unlock challenge in MW2 and Warzone 2

On May 3, Activision revealed just what players will need to do to unlock the FTAC Siege for their own arsenals in Season Three Reloaded in MW2 and Warzone 2. This is the unlock challenge for the new gun:

Get 50 Sidearm Hipfire Operator Kills using Handguns

Store Bundle

It’s time to grab your favorite hipfire pistol Gunsmith build and drop into some games in MW2 for some Shipment 24/7 or other small map playlists, or Warzone 2 respawn modes like Resurgence or Plunder.

Here’s a solid loadout to use to get the hipfire kills you need:

Best MW2 hipfire pistol loadout and class setup

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

FT Steel Fire Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide

XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

9mm Hollow Point Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Akimbo X13

Primary: Preferred assault rifle, SMG, etc.

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

This akimbo loadout for another full-auto pistol in MW2 is great for getting hipfire kills. You won’t even be able to aim down the sights with this setup, so hop into a small map playlist and wreak havoc for a few games until the FTAC Siege is yours.