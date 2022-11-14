Best Basilisk loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

The high level of customization in Modern Warfare 2 means that players have an immense amount of freedom of choice.

If you want, you can build a class with two primary guns. You could also focus all of your attention on a high-powered primary weapon and bring a knife with you. Or you could throw some unique attachments onto a high-caliber pistol and really annoy your multiplayer lobbies.

At launch in MW2, there are five pistols to choose from. There’s the automatic X13, the semi-auto P890 and X12, and two large-caliber hand cannons. The Desert Eagle is there, but one of the most fun guns in the game is the Basilisk revolver.

“A double-action revolver firing .500 rounds, the Basilisk kicks hard but hits harder,” its in-game description reads. “Unstoppable in the right hands.” And with the right set of attachments, unstoppable you will be.

Here’s the best set of attachments to use with the Basilisk hand cannon in MW2.

Best Basilisk loadout and class setup in MW2

Barrel: 10.5″ FTAC Arrow

10.5″ FTAC Arrow Laser: REVO-LSO 7MW

REVO-LSO 7MW Trigger Action: Bryston HTA

Bryston HTA Ammunition: .500 Snakeshot

.500 Snakeshot Rear Grip: Akimbo Basilisk

Primary: Preferred weapon

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

Once you’ve leveled up the Basilisk, your best option is to run the gun as a pair of akimbo magnums with the .500 Snakeshot ammunition. Yes, that’s right, Snakeshot is back from MW 2019 and Warzone and they’re likely to cause a ruckus in certain situations and playstyles.

Equipping the Basilisk in the akimbo variation will give the player a truly unique circular crosshair that makes aiming the dual hand cannons quite easy. The laser sight will only help with this, allowing you to gun down enemies at a range that you probably shouldn’t be able to.