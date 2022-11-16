Your loadout needs to be fine-tuned in Modern Warfare 2. Players will have to spend time reading up on what attachment does what, and why it suits a particular weapon.

That’s where Dot Esports comes in: Our guides on CoD have all the information you’ll need. For this particular guide, we’re looking at the .50 GS pistol. It’s one of the stronger pistols in the game right now and can deal some damage when you’re up close and personal.

This pistol doesn’t have the largest magazine, so aiming for one on one Modern Warfare 2 fights is the best way to use it.

What is the Best .50 GS loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2?

Image via Activision

The .50 GS pistol is one of the more powerful pistols in the game right now. The small magazine makes it difficult to kill multiple enemies at once unless you’re a headshot machine.

Here are all the attachments you’ll need in your matches:

Magazine – 13 Round Mag

– 13 Round Mag Laser – 1MW Pistol Laser

– 1MW Pistol Laser Muzzle – Matuzek Crown

– Matuzek Crown Rear Grip – GS. 50 Wood Grain

– GS. 50 Wood Grain Trigger – SA Fifty Trigger

The 13-round mag gives you a bit more leeway, just in case you miss your opponent. Now you’ll be able to spray and pray.

Here are all the best perks for the .50 GS:

Perk 1 – Battle Hardened

– Battle Hardened Perk 2 – Tracker

– Tracker Bonus – Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate – Survivor

– Survivor Field Upgrade – Dead Silence

Dead Silence will keep you silent as you sneak up on players, and paired with Tracker, you’ll be able to see where all your enemies are going if you’re close enough. Fast Hands is an incredibly useful perk as you’ll need to reload as soon as possible to kill more than one player.

There you have it. Your pistols will be taking on players with all types of Modern Warfare 2 weapons—auto or otherwise. Just make sure you aim very carefully.