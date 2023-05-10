Call of Duty was reloaded with two new pistols on May 10 in the Season Three Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 2, including the GS Magna.
The GS Magna is a full-auto version of the .50 GS that “boasts a thunderous rate of fire and enough power to put an end to anyone foolish enough to cross your path,” according to its in-game description. “Hold down the trigger and let this .50 Cal speak for itself.”
Here’s the best setup to use on the GS Magna pistol in MW2 multiplayer.
Best GS Magna loadout and class setup in MW2
- Muzzle: Matuzek Crown
- Barrel: SA Tyrant Fifty
- Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior Grip
- Magazine: 13 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: EXF Resistance Grip
Primary: Preferred assault rifle, SMG, etc.
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage
The GS Magna is a powerful hand cannon. If you enjoy the .50 GS, you may have a new favorite in the GS Magna, which is essentially a full-auto version of the very same gun. And that’s exactly what makes it worth using.
This set of attachments will help out the GS Magna across the board with buffs to its damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, turning it into something of a pocket rocket of a high-caliber hand cannon that’s a pseudo-SMG with a ton of power. Swap to it for some quick easy kills once your primary runs out of ammo.
- Muzzle: Matuzek Crown
- Barrel: SA Longshot-50
- Underbarrel: TV Wrecker Grip
- Magazine: 13 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: GS Magna Akimbo
Primary: Preferred assault rifle, SMG, etc.
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Lethal: Semtex
Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost
Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage
If dual Deagles is more your thing, then this is the loadout for you. Akimbo GS Magnas kick like you would imagine two full-auto Desert Eagles might, so reining in the recoil is going to be a serious challenge.
But when it comes to emptying the two 13 Round Mags in a small room full of enemies, there’s a lot of fun to be had with this Gunsmith setup. Spray, pray, and hope that you land some headshots for quick and easy kills.