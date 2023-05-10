Call of Duty was reloaded with two new pistols on May 10 in the Season Three Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 2, including the GS Magna.

The GS Magna is a full-auto version of the .50 GS that “boasts a thunderous rate of fire and enough power to put an end to anyone foolish enough to cross your path,” according to its in-game description. “Hold down the trigger and let this .50 Cal speak for itself.”

Related: How to unlock the GS Magna in MW2 and Warzone 2

Here’s the best setup to use on the GS Magna pistol in MW2 multiplayer.

Best GS Magna loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Matuzek Crown

Matuzek Crown Barrel: SA Tyrant Fifty

SA Tyrant Fifty Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior Grip

Bruen Warrior Grip Magazine: 13 Round Mag

13 Round Mag Rear Grip: EXF Resistance Grip

Primary: Preferred assault rifle, SMG, etc.

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

The GS Magna is a powerful hand cannon. If you enjoy the .50 GS, you may have a new favorite in the GS Magna, which is essentially a full-auto version of the very same gun. And that’s exactly what makes it worth using.

Related: Best .50 GS loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

This set of attachments will help out the GS Magna across the board with buffs to its damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, turning it into something of a pocket rocket of a high-caliber hand cannon that’s a pseudo-SMG with a ton of power. Swap to it for some quick easy kills once your primary runs out of ammo.

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Matuzek Crown

Matuzek Crown Barrel: SA Longshot-50

SA Longshot-50 Underbarrel: TV Wrecker Grip

TV Wrecker Grip Magazine: 13 Round Mag

13 Round Mag Rear Grip: GS Magna Akimbo

Primary: Preferred assault rifle, SMG, etc.

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

If dual Deagles is more your thing, then this is the loadout for you. Akimbo GS Magnas kick like you would imagine two full-auto Desert Eagles might, so reining in the recoil is going to be a serious challenge.

But when it comes to emptying the two 13 Round Mags in a small room full of enemies, there’s a lot of fun to be had with this Gunsmith setup. Spray, pray, and hope that you land some headshots for quick and easy kills.