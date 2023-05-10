How to unlock the GS Magna in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

One of the new weapons joining Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on May 10 with Season Three Reloaded combines the power of one of the game’s best pistols with a full-auto trigger, with the GS Magna offering an additional option to increase your odds of survival at close range.

“This fully automatic .50 GS boasts a thunderous rate of fire and enough power to put an end to anyone foolish enough to cross your path,” the gun’s in-game description reads. “Hold down the trigger and let this .50 Cal speak for itself.”

Fans of the .50 GS and those who have already unlocked all of the attachments for that gun will have a leg up on the competition when it comes to the GS Magna.

“If the X13 Auto is good for mobility and the FTAC Siege’s strength is in versatility, this sidearm is built for raw power,” Activision said. “This weapon uses the exact same cartridge and most attachments as the semi-automatic .50 GS, including the ability to go akimbo and absolutely pulverize enemies at close-range.”

Here’s what you need to do to grab a full-auto Desert Eagle when it drops during Season Three of MW2.

GS Magna unlock challenge in MW2 and Warzone 2

On May 3, Activision revealed the unlock challenge for the GS Magna, which will go live in the Season Three Reloaded update on May 10:

Get 30 Headshot Operator Kills using the .50 GS

Store Bundle

It’s time to load up your best .50 GS class for some headshot kills. Here’s a suggested loadout for one of the stronger sidearms in the game to help you along the way in your challenge.

Best .50 GS loadout and class setup in MW2

Barrel: SA Tyrant Fifty

SA Tyrant Fifty Laser: FJX DIOD-70

FJX DIOD-70 Trigger Action: SA Fifty Trigger

SA Fifty Trigger Magazine: 13 Round Mag

13 Round Mag Rear Grip: GS .50 Wood Grain

Primary: Preferred assault rifle, SMG, etc.

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

If you pace yourself and focus on accuracy at close and mid-range, you can easily grab some quick one or two-shot kills to the head with this setup.