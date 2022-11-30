One of the more slept-on weapons in the Warzone 2 arsenal of assault rifles, the Lachmann-556 is one that deserves to be brought to the forefront.

Called “the keystone of the Lachman Meer arsenal” in Warzone 2 and MW2, the 556 “bridges the gap between submachine guns and full-powered rifles,” according to its in-game description.

While the Lachmann Sub, also known as the MP5, gets most of the love for the Lachmann Meer platform, the 556 needs some attention, too. It’s not the most powerful assault rifle, but it’s definitely one of the most accurate.

Here’s the best way to set up your Lachman-556 for success in battle royale.

Best Lachmann-556 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann RAPP Barrel

15.9″ Lachmann RAPP Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The Lachmann-556 already has very little recoil to speak of, but this loadout will turn it into a verified laser beam that holds its own at medium distance and beyond. It’s a bit slow when it comes to mobility and handling, but as an AR, it does its job well.

This setup of five attachments will buff the gun nearly across the board, offering improvements to damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, all while only negating mobility and handling, which are not an area of focus when it comes to assault rifles in BR.

Due to the gun’s sluggish nature, make sure to use something swift in your secondary slot, like a submachine gun or even a good pistol, like the X13 Auto or P890.

Best perk package for Lachman-556 loadout in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

The perk packages available in Warzone 2 don’t offer much in the way of customization, so you can’t go wrong with Specter. The combo of Ghost and Double Time is always useful in battle royale, with Tracker and Spotter both offering good options for reconnaissance.

Best equipment for Lachmann-556 loadout in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun or Flash

Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

Stun grenades will slow enemies to a crawl, not offering them a chance to escape your gunfire, and the flash grenade will keep them blinded seemingly forever.

Lethals come down to preference, with semtex being the best explosive option, and the throwing knife a strong choice for those who like to finish off downed enemies from a distance without expending any extra ammo.