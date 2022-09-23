How to unlock new weapon attachments in Modern Warfare 2

There's almost too many to count.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has brought in an absurd amount of customization for each weapon. Players can change up their weapons depending on the situation and depending on what feels best for them.

Weapons have different skins, and a wide variety of attachments for players to mix it up each game. Each map has areas where certain weapons will reign supreme, so it’s not a bad idea to try and unlock them all.

Let’s crack out the ACOG scopes and take a deep dive into how to unlock new attachments in Modern Warfare 2.

How do I unlock new weapon attachments in Modern Warfare 2?

Unlocking all weapon attachments is no easy feat, as this will take countless hours and be quite the grind.

It’s a very simple task, but to unlock all the attachments you’ll have to complete it.

You’ll have to level up by playing the game. By just playing the game, you’ll get experience points that will go to your levels, thus unlocking weapon attachments. With each unlocked attachment, you’ll get a new experience while playing, so it’ll spice things up with each reward.

Fortunately, there are countless weapon upgrades to unlock, from red dot sights to grips, players have tons of customization to play with in Modern Warfare 2.

The newest iteration of the Call of Duty franchise is set to be released on Oct. 28, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.