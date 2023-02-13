One of five new weapons joining Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in season two is eerily reminiscent of one of the best guns in the history of the franchise.

Anyone who played the original MW2 back in 2009 knows all about the ACR. That gun was dominant in its power, feel, and general ability to dominate lobbies, no matter what attachments it used. A new assault rifle in season two, the ISO Hemlock, has the ACR’s vibes written all over it.

“A powerful and enhanced rifle from Expedite Firearms is designed to take both 5.56 and subsonic .300 BLK ammunition, providing battlefield-advantage in any situation,” Activision said of season two’s new AR.

Before you can use the ISO Hemlock in MW2 or Warzone 2, it needs to be unlocked. That’s when the real fun begins and players can level the weapon up to help it evolve into the beast it can be in the Gunsmith.

Here’s how to unlock season two’s new assault rifle in CoD.

How to unlock the ISO Hemlock in MW2 and Warzone 2

Image via Activision

The ISO Hemlock is free to unlock as part of the season two battle pass in MW2 and Warzone 2. Players only need to play through the season, obtain unlock tokens, and use them on the battle pass track to unlock the weapon to use in any of CoD’s modes.

Once season two is available on Feb. 15, the unlock path for the ISO Hemlock will be revealed. This article will be updated with an image and more information on where to find the ISO Hemlock in the battle pass and the fastest path to unlocking it.