CoD players furious with original Warzone shutdown: ‘Such a scummy move’

In a few months, it will finally be time for nostalgic Call of Duty players to move on and uninstall the original Warzone game.

Activision announced today that Warzone Caldera, or what’s left of the original Warzone, will be shutting down for good on Sept. 21 so that its developers can “focus on future Call of Duty content including the current Warzone free-to-play experience.”

As #Warzone moves ahead with exciting new experiences to come, Warzone Caldera will shut down on Sept 21.



All Caldera gameplay, player progression, inventories and online services will expire on that date. Learn more👉 https://t.co/BmN8sEOlZ7 pic.twitter.com/MH83AkeHUl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 22, 2023

Back in November, Warzone 1 shut down for 12 days and returned as a barebones version of itself, without multiple different maps and modes, as Warzone Caldera. And now, just seven months later, the company is moving on from it entirely.

“We all have had incredible Warzone experiences across the Call of Duty franchise since its first launch, including those in Warzone Caldera,” Activision said of the decision. “For those players who haven’t jumped over to the current Warzone activities, expect a vast amount of gameplay choices across three Battle Royale maps (including Season Four’s new map Vondel), as well as Ranked Play, the DMZ Beta featuring five different Extraction Zones, BlackCell offerings, and more.”

In short, Activision is saying to move on and play the new Warzone game instead. And also in short, the community is pissed off about it, as you might expect.

“Such a scummy move,” said one disappointed gamer. “Release ‘Warzone 2.0’ to make people feel more comfortable with losing skin, nine months later drop the ‘2.0’ and now it’s just ‘Warzone’ again. Disgrace. Don’t purchase any skins, because they’ll bring out ‘Warzone 2.0’ soon.”

And that seems to be the main sentiment in the replies to the announcement tweet. Most players are upset that some of the game’s high-priced bundles will no longer be playable in Warzone, although Activision made sure to make it clear that they will still be available in either Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

“You do realize this is gonna make people NOT want to buy skins in the new game out of fear their money is being wasted,” said another Twitter user.

With the new CoD battle royale now simply known as Warzone and not Warzone 2.0 anymore, some were quick to claim that the removal of the original game is due to players preferring it to the new title entirely.

“Such a shame,” said one reply. “The greatest game possibly ever created gone because they’re too insecure about it’s successor.”

Surprisingly, it wasn’t all anger in the replies. In the sea of negative responses, a few gamers chose to be nostalgic about the original Warzone game and be positive about the future.

“Sad for anyone who enjoys Caldera, but looking forward to those new experiences,” said one gamer, while another said the original Warzone was home to memories they’ll remember forever.

The positive thing for most to remember is that Warzone players can still experience Caldera and all of their purchased weapons and skins until the end of September.

